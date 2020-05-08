One new death, 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 9:17AM EDT
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports another person has died related to COVID-19 in the region.
There are 11 new cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex, for a total of 685 cases.
As of Friday morning, the health unit says a total of 58 people have died in related to the virus.
There are 252 people who have recovered.
