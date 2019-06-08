One man in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
Windsor Police Service surrounds a home on Pelissier at Elliott St. with weapons drawn on Saturday June 8, 2018. (Photo via/www.facebook.com)
Saturday, June 8, 2019
One man is in custody after an alleged domestic violence incident in Windsor.
AM 800 listeners called in to report police had a home surrounded with guns drawn on Pelissier near Elliott St. around 1pm Saturday.
According to Windsor Police Service the incident stemmed from a domestic violence call in another area of the city — the man was then located in downtown Windsor.
Police had reason to believe he may have been armed, but can't confirm if a weapon was recovered at this time.
Major Crimes is handling the investigation.