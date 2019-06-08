

CTV Windsor





One man is in custody after an alleged domestic violence incident in Windsor.

AM 800 listeners called in to report police had a home surrounded with guns drawn on Pelissier near Elliott St. around 1pm Saturday.

According to Windsor Police Service the incident stemmed from a domestic violence call in another area of the city — the man was then located in downtown Windsor.

Police had reason to believe he may have been armed, but can't confirm if a weapon was recovered at this time.

Major Crimes is handling the investigation.