One driver charged, one sought after crash at apparent 'unsanctioned' rally

Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving following a collision at a commercial property.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 3400 block of Wheelton Drive for a report of a motor vehicle collision on April 13 at 12 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw a large number of vehicles fleeing the scene and identified a parked BMW with extensive front-end damage. Officers say they saw a large number of vehicles fleeing the scene and identified a parked BMW with extensive front-end damage. (Source: Hunter Moore/Facebook)

Through investigation, officers say they obtained video footage which showed an Audi colliding with the BMW at a high rate of speed, causing damage to both vehicles.

Officers subsequently spoke with the Audi’s driver via telephone and ordered him to return to the scene. The driver complied and was arrested by officers upon arrival.

Officers continue to investigate the identity of the BMW driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 x 225. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.