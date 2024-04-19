OLG hands outs gaming winnings to Windsor, Chatham

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has issued its fourth quarter payments to the City of Windsor and Municipality of Chatham-Kent for hosting casinos.

On Friday, OLG announced a $1,991,973 quarterly payment to the city for hosting Caesars Windsor while a $460,660 payment was produced for Chatham-Kent playing host to the Cascades Casino in Chatham.

“For decades, profits from gaming have been an important source of funding for Ontario communities, helping to deliver vital services,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, the finance minister, in a news release.

The payments for the period of January 1 – March 31 caps a fiscal year that saw a total of $9,878,268 to boost Windsor’s public purse while $1,652,698 was sent to Chatham’s municipal coffers.

Windsor has cashed out a total of $92,317,774 through OLG gaming revenue since the casino opened in May 1994.

Chatham-Kent has received a total of $17,799,465 in revenue since the gaming site opened in April 2001.

OLG, a crown corporation, reinvests 100 per cent of its profits in the province.