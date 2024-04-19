OLG hands outs gaming winnings to Windsor, Chatham
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has issued its fourth quarter payments to the City of Windsor and Municipality of Chatham-Kent for hosting casinos.
On Friday, OLG announced a $1,991,973 quarterly payment to the city for hosting Caesars Windsor while a $460,660 payment was produced for Chatham-Kent playing host to the Cascades Casino in Chatham.
“For decades, profits from gaming have been an important source of funding for Ontario communities, helping to deliver vital services,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, the finance minister, in a news release.
The payments for the period of January 1 – March 31 caps a fiscal year that saw a total of $9,878,268 to boost Windsor’s public purse while $1,652,698 was sent to Chatham’s municipal coffers.
Windsor has cashed out a total of $92,317,774 through OLG gaming revenue since the casino opened in May 1994.
Chatham-Kent has received a total of $17,799,465 in revenue since the gaming site opened in April 2001.
OLG, a crown corporation, reinvests 100 per cent of its profits in the province.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Person in flames outside New York courthouse where Trump trial underway, CNN reports
A person set themselves on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place, according to CNN.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
Senators reject field trip to African Lion Safari amid elephant bill study
The Senate legal affairs committee has rejected a motion calling for members to take a $50,000 field trip to the African Lion Safari in southern Ontario to see the zoo's elephant exhibit.
CFIA monitoring for avian flu in Canadian dairy cattle after U.S. discoveries
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is encouraging veterinarians to keep an eye out for signs of avian influenza in dairy cattle following recent discoveries of cases of the disease in U.S. cow herds.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
DEVELOPING G7 warns of new sanctions against Iran as world reacts to apparent Israeli drone attack
Group of Seven foreign ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on Friday for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
After hearing thousands of last words, this hospital chaplain has advice for the living
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
Vancouver firefighter in rehab at home after losing leg to flesh-eating infection overseas
A family trip took a frightening turn for Christopher Won when he was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease while in Hong Kong and now, after weeks of treatment overseas, the Vancouver firefighter is back home recovering.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
NDP compares proposed Wilmot land acquisition to Green Belt scandal ahead of town hall
Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is in Wilmot Township today railing against a plan to turn 770-acres of farmland into an industrial site. The NDP plans to host a town hall meeting, addressing the project, at the Wilmot Recreation Complex starting at 5 p.m.
-
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
-
Expansion coming to Cambridge nuclear manufacturing plant
An $80 million investment will result in a massive expansion and new jobs for a factory in Cambridge.
London
-
$80-million agreement for Central Elgin over annexed land for Volkswagen plant
The $80-million agreement announced Friday is said to include monetary compensation and infrastructure to grow industrial and residential tax bases.
-
Two people arrested in Port Elgin after vehicle theft in Hanover
Police in Hanover and Saugeen Shores have made an arrest after a citizen recognized a stolen vehicle from a social media post.
-
Human trafficking-related charges laid by London police
London police have charged a man from Manitoba with human trafficking-related charges. Police in the 600 block of Wellington Rd. near Wilkins Street when they saw a vehicle with stolen plates in a parking lot.
Barrie
-
Court hearing for former NHLer and Barrie police officer facing extortion charges
Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates testified in the preliminary hearing for suspended Sgt. Bruce Gardiner, who stands charged with extortion and criminal harassment.
-
Break-in leaves Barrie home with considerable water damage
Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.
-
Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
Person airlifted to Toronto after a rollover on Highway 400 Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating threat found in high school bathroom stall
Sudbury police will have an increased presence at a local high school after two threatening messages were found in a bathroom stall.
-
Driver suffered medical emergency in fatal Highway 17 crash
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
OLG issues fourth quarter gaming revenue payments to Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury
Sault Ste. Marie has received $1,411,083 and Sudbury $1,826,565 from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, each city's share of gaming revenue from Jan. 1-March 31.
-
Driver suffered medical emergency in fatal Highway 17 crash
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins big with gifted lottery scratch ticket
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau, Que. teen accused of using social media to harass victim
A 13-year-old Gatineau, Que. boy is facing charges, including criminal harassment and distribution of child pornography, after allegedly using social media to harass the victim, according to police.
-
OPP reminds drone operators it's illegal to operate a drone near emergency sites following Hwy. 417 fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured over a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.
-
Ontario man wanted after breaching 'statutory release'
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public for help locating a man in Ontario wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after breaching their “statutory release.”
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
-
TTC service could be disrupted Monday if electrical and trades strike, CEO warns
The head of the TTC is warning of possible impacts to service on Monday if the union representing a group of more than 650 electrical and trades workers moves ahead with a strike.
-
'It was all my savings': Ontario woman loses $15K to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Next leader of Quebec Liberals will be known on June 14, 2025
The next leader of the Quebec Liberal Party will be known on June 14, 2025, according to a news release on the party's website.
-
Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end
A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.
-
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Winnipeg
-
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
-
Winnipeg Jets release Round 1 playoff schedule
The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.
-
Winnipeg woman in hospital after being hit by tractor-trailer
One woman is in hospital after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Thursday night in North Kildonan.
Edmonton
-
Oilers host Los Angeles Kings on Monday in Game 1 of playoffs
The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
Worker dies after fall at north Edmonton construction site
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
Medicine Hat woman charged after $60K stolen from Redcliff Legion
Mounties say a 32-year-old Medicine Hat woman has been charged in connection with the theft of $60,000 from the Redcliff Legion.
-
Calgary weather: Upcoming warm, dry conditions not helping drought conditions or wildfire risk
After a week centred around inconsistent weather conditions, Calgary will experience a reset and return to seasonal conditions over the weekend.
Regina
-
New crash course focused on getting Sask. youth excited about journalism
Fifteen youth from a variety of backgrounds are taking on the monumental task of creating and performing a live radio broadcast with on seven days to prepare. The goal of the project is to get more youth excited about journalism.
-
SaskPower investing $13.5M in Regina's downtown electrical grid
SaskPower says it will be investing $13.5 million in an effort to improve downtown Regina's electrical grid.
-
'Opening soon': Highly anticipated return of Taco Bell to Regina approaching
Many in Regina have been waiting for Taco Bell's return to the Queen City since news of a return first broke in January 2023, an exact opening date isn't widely known yet, but it will be 'opening soon.'
Vancouver
-
Vancouver firefighter in rehab at home after losing leg to flesh-eating infection overseas
A family trip took a frightening turn for Christopher Won when he was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease while in Hong Kong and now, after weeks of treatment overseas, the Vancouver firefighter is back home recovering.
-
Woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect driver after a hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
-
Coroner's inquest called into death of man killed in police shootout in Kamloops, B.C.
The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect driver after a hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
-
Off-duty Mountie cleared of wrongdoing after cyclist seriously injured in Langford, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared an off-duty Mountie of wrongdoing after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle last month.
-
Coroner's inquest called into death of man killed in police shootout in Kamloops, B.C.
The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.
Atlantic
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
Advocacy groups speak out against domestic violence comments by Nova Scotia minister
Several Nova Scotia groups that assist women are speaking out against comments on domestic violence by Justice Minister Brad Johns, and at least one is calling for his dismissal.
-
P.E.I. teen charged in connection with death of Tyson MacDonald to be sentenced Friday
The teen charged with mischief and obstruction in the investigation into the disappearance of Tyson McDonald is before a judge in Georgetown, P.E.I., Friday.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.