OLG extends Caesars Windsor’s operating agreement

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced it has extended Caesars Windsor’s operating agreement into 2026.

Caesars Entertainment Windsor Limited will stay the operator of the venue until at least March 2026.

The OLG previously announced in 2022 that its contract with Caesars would be extended by one year until August 2025.

“OLG is currently conducting a competitive procurement process to select a highly qualified service provider to handle day-to-day operations of the Windsor casino,” the OLG said.

The process began in April 2023. The corporation said there will be no further comments on the procurement process until the service provider is announced. That’s expected to come by spring of 2025.