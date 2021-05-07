WINDSOR, ONT. -- A popular Windsor outdoor destination will be closed to the public temporarily as crews do work in the area.

Contract crews will be doing asphalt repairs in Ojibway Park on Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

During the period of repair works, Ojibway Park will be closed to the public between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

City officials say other city-owned natural areas to explore include Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Oakwood Natural Area, South Cameron Natural Area and Little River Corridor.