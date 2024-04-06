Ojibway National Urban Park bill stalls in Senate prompting calls to petition Ottawa

Ojibway Park is still not officially ‘Ojibway National Urban Park.’

This is a concern for local residents and a bi-partisan coalition of politicians and advocacy groups in support of the Bill C-248 – the legislation that is in limbo in the Senate.

MP Brian Masse (Windsor West), community leaders, and environmental groups spoke at a media event at Ojibway Park on Friday to alert the public.

The proposed law has had the support of the Windsor-Essex community for nearly 20 years.

Local politicians, environmentalists, First Nations advocates, Unifor 444 Environment Committee, and community members are calling on area residents to support a petition to get Bill C-248 passed in the Senate.

Thirteen months ago, the legislation passed the third and final reading in the House of Commons with overwhelming support - 319 votes in favour and only one vote against.

Advocates for Bill C-248 that would legally establish Ojibway Urban National Park gathered on site on April 5, 2024, to urge the public to support the bill. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The bill also has support of Caldwell First Nations.

However, the current blockage in the Senate could jeopardize the entire endeavour.

Masse and supporters want the public to sign the petition and jump in on a postcard and letter writing campaign to get senators moving on the issue.

Masse is worried that years of work could amount to nothing.

"If Parliament falls, then the legislation is gone,” said Masse. “And, it would take re-introducing it or it would take another government to do it at that day as a priority, which is not going to be the case in many situations just because of the logistics of how parliament works."

For information regarding Bill C-248 and the petition, follow this link.