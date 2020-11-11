Advertisement
Office of Ontario Fire Marshal investigating basement explosion in Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:27AM EST
Windsor fire crews responded to a basement fire in the 400 block of Prince Road on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire crews attended the scene of an explosion in Windsor’s west end causing a blaze in the building’s basement.
Crews attended the fire in the 400 block of Prince Road Tuesday night. A Windsor Fire and Rescue Investigator determined that an explosion had occurred.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be attending Wednesday for further investigation.