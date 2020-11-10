WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a reported explosion in a transformer building Tuesday, the incident is now under investigation.

Chatham-Kent Fire says crews from stations 1 and 2 responded to the report around 3 p.m. inside the transformer building at 480 St. Clair Street.

Once power was confirmed isolated firefighters checked and cleared the building of smoke.

There have been no injuries reported.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.