Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent
Lightning strikes in this file photo. (Pexels.com)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:58PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2019 6:05PM EDT
Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Environment Canada issued the warning Sunday evening.
Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather.
Just before 6 p.m. a tornado warning had been issued but was quickly downgraded to a thunderstorm warning.