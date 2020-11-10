WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Ouellette Avenue said to be caused by careless cooking.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services are asking the public to steer clear of the area on the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road. Crews responded to the scene at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is believed to be a result of careless cooking on the seventh floor, Windsor fire says. Crews are performing ventilation to remove smoke from the area.

More to come.