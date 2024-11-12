More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Tecumseh

Six new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are being installed in the Town of Tecumseh, according to the provincial government.

Three Level 3 “fast charger ports” will be installed at Tecumseh town hall and three more will be located at the Tecumseh CADA Library.

These ports will charge at more than 200 kW.

“For EV drivers, finding a charging station that’s close by and available can mean the difference between a quick stop and a time-consuming detour that takes time away from work, school or family,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

Funding for Tecumseh’s six new EV charging stations come from its $63-million, EV ChargeON Program Community Sites Stream.

“Improving EV charging infrastructure is essential to ensuring drivers are confident in electric vehicles,” said Ontario transportation minister Prabmeet Sarkaria.

“By focusing on smaller and medium-sized communities, we’re filling gaps in underserved areas to build a more connected charging network for everyone in Ontario.”

A provincial government spokesperson tells CTV News there is no timeline on when these six EV chargers will be installed.

As of October 2024, there were more than 201,000 EVs registered in Ontario, including both battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, according to the province.

By 2030, more than one million EVs are expected on Ontario’s roads.