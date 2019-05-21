

The Hogan brothers are looking forward to supporting an important charity and the youth in Windsor-Essex.

Dan and Doug Hogan launched the 22nd annual Joe Hogan Memorial Golf Tournament on Tuesday, which is poised to surpass the $1-million mark in fundraising this year.

The golf tournament will support the Sherron Hogan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“The last thing you want to see is doors close for young men and women because they can't afford to go to school because something happens to mom or dad the prime caregiver,” says Dan Hogan. “I just don't want people to lose the opportunity to go on in life.”

18-year-old twins Anna and Monica Plante, who lost their father last year, have benefitted from the Sherron Hogan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Having the scholarship really helped us especially at that time in our lives and they've been very supportive just helping us do things and taking us to different Spitfire games and things like that,” says Monica Plante.

“I'd really love the chance to work with patients in some way in my life as a physician or in some other role, maybe in research,” adds Anna.

The golf tournament at Roseland, Sutton Creek and Ambassador will also support the Canadian Cancer Centre Foundation.

The Hogan’s are expecting more than 400 golfers to take part on Sept. 12, 2019.

The Hogan’s started the tournament in memory of their father who died of prostate cancer. Their mother later also passed away from cancer.