WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seek suspect in connection to three armed robberies

    Windsor Police Service file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Police are seeking a suspect following three armed robberies that took place Monday evening.

    According to the Windsor Police Service, just before 8 p.m., a suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Shepherd Street West.

    Officers said after picking out some items, the suspect went up to the register and allegedly showed a handgun, demanding money.

    The suspect ran with the cash and items.

    Another incident took place at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Erie Street West. The WPS said the suspect threatened an employee with a gun and demanded cash, leaving with both money and items.

    Around 8:30 p.m., a third armed robbery took place at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street.

    Police said the suspect brandished a gun, demanded money and ran with the cash.

    No physical injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Police believe it’s the same suspect for all three incidents.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News