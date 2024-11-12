Police seek suspect in connection to three armed robberies

Police are seeking a suspect following three armed robberies that took place Monday evening.

According to the Windsor Police Service, just before 8 p.m., a suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Shepherd Street West.

Officers said after picking out some items, the suspect went up to the register and allegedly showed a handgun, demanding money.

The suspect ran with the cash and items.

Another incident took place at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Erie Street West. The WPS said the suspect threatened an employee with a gun and demanded cash, leaving with both money and items.

Around 8:30 p.m., a third armed robbery took place at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street.

Police said the suspect brandished a gun, demanded money and ran with the cash.

No physical injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Police believe it’s the same suspect for all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.