Police seek suspect in connection to three armed robberies
Police are seeking a suspect following three armed robberies that took place Monday evening.
According to the Windsor Police Service, just before 8 p.m., a suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Shepherd Street West.
Officers said after picking out some items, the suspect went up to the register and allegedly showed a handgun, demanding money.
The suspect ran with the cash and items.
Another incident took place at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Erie Street West. The WPS said the suspect threatened an employee with a gun and demanded cash, leaving with both money and items.
Around 8:30 p.m., a third armed robbery took place at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street.
Police said the suspect brandished a gun, demanded money and ran with the cash.
No physical injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Police believe it’s the same suspect for all three incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
BREAKING 23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
'He begged me': Brampton, Ont. woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
Driver rams his car into crowd in China, killing 35. Police say he was upset about his divorce
A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 and severely injuring dozens of others, police said Tuesday.
Federal judge blocks Louisiana law that requires classrooms to display Ten Commandments
A new Louisiana requirement that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 was temporarily blocked Tuesday by a federal judge who said the law is 'unconstitutional on its face.'
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
Judge extends the time to indict the driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they were cycling on a rural New Jersey road briefly appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge extended the window for prosecutors to seek an indictment.
Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
-
Man punched in face after accidently bumping into stranger: Guelph Police
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police were told an accidental bump led to an assault.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
London
-
Mischief charge dropped against London doctor who sprayed ketchup on MP's office
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
-
Six-figure bill anticipated for owner of derelict building on Hamilton Road
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Asphalt truck rollover on Highway 400 exit ramp under investigation
Police closed the Highway 400 south exit ramp to Highway 88 in Bradford following a commercial vehicle rollover late Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario investing in $25M state-of-the-art crane training facility in Oro-Medonte
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped in Simcoe County on Tuesday morning to announce a $5 million injection to help address the workforce gap in skilled trades.
Northern Ontario
-
'Justice for Kaylie': Dozens of supporters show up to northern Ont. man's court hearing
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Police say Sault suspect lit garbage can in living room of shared residence
A 33-year-old has been charged after police responded to an arson call on Queen Street West on Nov. 7 in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
'Justice for Kaylie': Dozens of supporters show up to northern Ont. man's court hearing
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Northern Ont. marks Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day celebrations took place across the country Monday, with Canadians reflecting on the sacrifices made by the men and women who served our country.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Ottawa police investigating threat made to Notre Dame High School
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a threat made to a west end Catholic school.
Toronto
-
Toronto is enchanted by Taylor Swift. Here's why the pop star is so beloved, according to a Harvard prof who taught a class about her
Toronto seems to be utterly enchanted by Taylor Swift with fans starting to make their way to one of her six sold-out shows this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
-
Two women randomly assaulted on GO trains in Durham Region: police
Two women were randomly attacked on GO trains Monday night and police say they are searching for a suspect in the 'unprovoked' assaults.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
-
Suspicious package disrupts operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport
Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport had to be diverted due to the discovery of a 'package of interest.'
Winnipeg
-
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Four teenagers arrested after woman attacked, robbed: Winnipeg police
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a 62-year-old woman.
Edmonton
-
Islanders struggling to close out games, tangle with Oilers next
The New York Islanders' third-period collapse on Saturday night unearthed some familiar questions. Conversely, the Edmonton Oilers' third-period outburst on Saturday provided a hint they might finally be ready to return to form.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Man with dementia missing in Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Holiday festivals and Christmas events in Calgary this winter
If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary to take in.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
-
Jelly Roll coming to Regina's Brandt Centre in 2025
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Vancouver
-
Five-year-old twins from Langley, B.C., in remission after long cancer battle
When two-year-old Bennett Overshaw was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2022, his parents asked their son’s oncologist the likelihood his identical twin brother Weston would also develop the potentially deadly cancer. They were told it was 20 per cent.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 to hospital, shuts down part of Highway 1 in Burnaby
A multi-vehicle crash along Highway 1 in Burnaby partially shut down traffic Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Liberals allege PC campaign used Tim Hortons gift cards to buy votes
The Nova Scotia Liberals have filed a complaint with the provincial elections agency, alleging a Progressive Conservative candidate's campaign engaged in "vote-buying" by giving away Tim Hortons gift cards at a drive-thru.
-
PCs promise to lower taxes on small businesses, NDP wants to create rent-to-own starter home program
Nova Scotia's top political party leaders returned to the campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.