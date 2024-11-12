WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WPS arrest man in connection to stabbing investigation

    Skylar Scott. (Source: Windsor police/X). Skylar Scott. (Source: Windsor police/X).
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a stabbing investigation.

    On Monday just after 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Skylar Scott at a home in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.

    Scott now faces charges for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    On Nov. 6, the WPS issued an arrest warrant for Scott following an incident in downtown Windsor.

    On Nov. 4, police were called to an assault in progress near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West.

    A 38-year-old was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing, according to officers.

    The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Another suspect, 39-year-old Jeffrey Major, was arrested in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue on Nov. 5. He faces charges for assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News