WPS arrest man in connection to stabbing investigation

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a stabbing investigation.

On Monday just after 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Skylar Scott at a home in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.

Scott now faces charges for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

On Nov. 6, the WPS issued an arrest warrant for Scott following an incident in downtown Windsor.

On Nov. 4, police were called to an assault in progress near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West.

A 38-year-old was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing, according to officers.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another suspect, 39-year-old Jeffrey Major, was arrested in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue on Nov. 5. He faces charges for assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.