Northern Tornadoes Project investigates possible tornadoes in Blenheim, Kingsville, Leamington and Harrow

Aaron Jaffe of Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project flies a drone to survey storm damage in Blenheim, Ont. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Aaron Jaffe of Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project flies a drone to survey storm damage in Blenheim, Ont. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver