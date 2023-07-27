Harrow residents start cleanup after severe storm sweeps through

Thousands of people remain without power following a storm that blew through Essex County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ELK Energy, all of Harrow is without power with some of the issues coming from Hydro One and some coming from ELK.

Meanwhile, residents are cleaning up downed trees and branches.

A huge limb ripped right off a tree and onto Ginger Hickmott’s home in Harrow, “I started to cry, it’s your home,” she told CTV News.

She said her husband was downstairs and heard a large crack and then a boom, “... And went and checked upstairs and found that it [the tree] was coming in,” said Hickmott.

The utility provider said in a post on social media that there are five poles down on Erie Street and one on Queen Street, with numerous poles broken in backyards.

At this time, ELK says it is unable to provide an estimated time of restoration.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Travis Fortnum

A street sign is seen on the road in Harrow after a storm blew through southern Ontario on July 26, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Cleanup is underway in Harrow after a storm blew through on July 26, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)