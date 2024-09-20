Dozens gather to 'Take Back the Night' in downtown Windsor

Standing up, speaking out, and showing solidarity — survivors and supporters gathered in the core to take back the night in Windsor.

The city is just one of a growing list of communities that have declared intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic.

The violence against women coordinating committee and Hiatus House, brought together dozens of people for the annual event to highlight the issue.

"It's pretty devastating that we still have to be here. We've been here since 1985 and if you look back at take back the night's pictures, our signs are the exact same," said Erika Broadbend of Hiatus House.

Organizers in Windsor said t's a huge step when municipalities declare IPV an epidemic, but they want to see it happen at provincial and federal levels as well.

They say the scope of the problem has grown and become more complex — primarily affecting women, but also men.

And with a theme this year of community connection, organizers want to make survivors and supporters aware of the services available in the region.

The City of Windsor declared IPV an epidemic last July.

In the spring, Windsor West MPP Lisa gretzky, who was at Thursday night's event, has brought forward a bill at queen's park to see the province make the same declaration, but that hasn't passed yet.