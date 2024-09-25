WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Non-emergency lines restored in LaSalle

    LaSalle police have confirmed their non-emergency number is operational on its backup lines.

    Residents are asked to call 519-969-5210 for non-emergency situations. If there's a busy signal, you are asked to call back.

    Emergencies can be called into 911 and those lines remain operational.

    The outage was due to a cut fiber cable in London. While crews are still repairing it, the back up lines will work.

