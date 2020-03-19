LONDON, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is no longer allowing visitors.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the hospital is closed to visitors until further notice.

Officials say the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and the hospital is now implementing further restrictions on visitation.

There are a few exceptions to the policy:

1 visitor for maternal-newborn patients

1 visitor for ICU patients

2 visitors for palliative care patient

Approved visitors will undergo a screening for illness and risk factors for COVID. They will also need to provide their contact information in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary.

ESHC says it will continue to update the public regarding any changes to policies and procedures until the pandemic declaration has been lifted by the province.