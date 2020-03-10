LONDON, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital and the University of Windsor have made some changes as they continue to monitor for COVID-19.

There have been no cases of the novel coronavirus in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and overall risk remains low.

However, as of Friday, Windsor Regional Hospital has introduced a new police for travellers returning from specific countries.

The statement explains, “Effective today (Friday, March 5), with or without any symptoms, all staff (employees, professional staff ,and volunteers) who return from travel outside of Canada to the following countries (China, Iran, Northern Italy, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore) must talk to and obtain clearance from an Employee Health Nurse prior to return to the Windsor Regional Hospital.”

At the university, a pandemic planning committee has been re-established.

The committee will, "Review the steps taken to date, consider the next steps for the University to further protect the health and safety of the entire community, and also develop emergency preparedness strategies forward.

University officials say they remain in close contact with the health unit and other health partners to prepare for a response should it become necessary.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the university's website and additional information is available from the province.