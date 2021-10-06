WINDSOR, ONT. -- Possible mechanical failure got the blame for a fire which consumed two tractor trailers and one trailer at a truck stop in Tecumseh.

Fire Chief Wade Bondy said Tecumseh Fire was called out to the Husky/Esso Service Station at 4040 County Road 46 before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bondy said the driver in one of the rigs noticed smoke before the fire started.

It quickly spread to the trailer and to the tractor trailer parked next to it.

The cab of a third tractor trailer was unhitched and moved before it caught on fire.

Bondy did not have an estimate of damage but said the rigs and trailers were completely damaged.

The trailers were empty and there were no injuries.