

Angelo Aversa , CTV Windsor





No injuries in a house fire in Chatham-Kent Friday night.

Chatham Kent Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on Centre Road Moraviantown.

Fire officials say crews were met with smoke and flames showing from the back of the half story house.

The residences of the home self evacuated prior to the fire department's arrival.

Fire officials say damage is set at $150,000 and the cause is undetermined.