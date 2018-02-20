

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say there were no charges laid against a farmer who shot a neighbour’s dog while protecting his livestock.

Police responded to a call in the 4000 block of Concession 4 in Essex on Sunday at about 9 p.m.

Upon investigation, a neighbour admitted to shooting the dog with a small calibre firearm as the dog was on his property and he was protecting his livestock.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The initial message on social media by Kristy Dumouchelle-Lalande was shared thousands of times, but has since been taken down.

She said in the post that the dog was taken to a vet, who was not able to remove all of the bullet fragments.

The investigation is complete and there will be no charges laid in relation to this matter.

The Protection of Livestock and Poultry From Dogs Act states that "any person may kill a dog that is found straying at any time, and not under proper control, upon premises where livestock or poultry are habitually kept.”