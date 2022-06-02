NextStar Energy is new name of Stellantis-LG Energy Solution battery joint venture
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution has announced the official name of its battery joint venture company.
NextStar Energy Inc. is the new name, according to a news release from Stellantis on Thursday.
Danies Lee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the new company.
“I am extremely humbled by this appointment and look forward to putting in place the senior leadership team of NextStar Energy who will help me achieve our vision of producing leading-edge lithium-ion battery cells and modules to meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America,” said Lee.
NextStar Energy will be Canada’s first large-scale lithium-ion battery production plant.
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution committed to invest over $5 billion to establish automotive battery operations in Windsor, with support from municipal, provincial and federal governments.
The manufacturing facility is targeted to have an annual production capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.
Plant construction activities are expected to begin later this year with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024.
Officials say NextStar Energy will play an important role in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which aims to have more than 50 per cent BEV sales in North America by the end of the decade.
The closing of the battery joint venture company is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
Jurors in Hoggard sexual assault trial deadlocked, told to keep deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have been told to keep deliberating after indicating they are unable to reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
Tulsa shooting suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Deputy Bank of Canada governor warns key interest rate could rise above previous target of 3 per cent
One day after raising the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, the Bank of Canada is warning Canadians that rates could rise above previously targeted levels in order to deal with what the bank calls 'entrenched inflation.'
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
Kitchener
-
Voters head to the polls in southern Ontario
Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots to decide who will form the next provincial government.
-
Have COVID symptoms or lost your voter card? How to cast your ballot in today’s provincial election
What voters need to know as they head the polls on election day.
-
Missing 16-year-old last seen in Milverton
OPP are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Milverton on Wednesday night. They believe the teen may be headed to Kingston.
London
-
Afzaal family speaks out ahead of first anniversary of deadly attack in London, Ont.
A statement from the Afzaal family has been released just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of four members approaches.
-
Second arrest made in targeted death of Sarnia, Ont. man
A second arrest has been made in the death of Andrew Chute, according to police.
-
Second person charged following theft of Pride flags
Oxford County OPP have charged a second person after reports of theft and mischief on Stover Street in Norwich Township.
Barrie
-
Decision day for voters in Simcoe Muskoka
Voters across Simcoe Muskoka have between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to cast their ballot in the Provincial election.
-
Suspect sought in break-in at New Tecumseth home
Provincial police are requesting dash cam footage or home surveillance video after a home was broken into in New Tecumseth.
-
Barrie drivers encouraged to fuel up Thursday before a spike in gas prices
Drivers across Barrie should take advantage of the gas prices ahead of the price jump Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to host three day Playing for Change in August
The arts, music, and golf will all come together for three days August 8-9 and 10 in Greater Sudbury in support of the Human League Association, and the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation.
-
Sault residential gas leak quickly resolved
Sault Ste. Marie fire crews responded to a call of a natural gas leak in the 100 block of Albert Street East Wednesday.
-
Drinking water advisory issued in Greater Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued a drinking water advisory for the area north of 514 Skead Road to 284 Old Skead Road, including streets coming off Old Skead Road in a release Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Polling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Police watchdog investigating overnight incident on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Highway 417 overnight.
-
Pockets of outages remain after May 21 storm
Hydro Ottawa reported Wednesday evening that power has been "successfully restored" to 179,700 of the 180,000 customers that were knocked off the grid by a derecho storm on May 21.
Toronto
-
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
-
Computer issues delay voting at some Ontario polling stations, other locations changed
Voting in Ontario's provincial election is proving to be a headache for more than a few voters as computer issues are causing delays at some polling stations.
-
Toronto is selling 22 properties after their owners failed to pay taxes
The City of Toronto says it’s selling off several properties to the public after their owners failed to pay their taxes.
Montreal
-
Quebec ombudsman finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital over deficient care. The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police draw links to organized crime
Police say they have reason to believe a fatal shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening was linked to organized crime.
Atlantic
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge has acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
-
Investigation underway after N.S. RCMP officer shoots axe-wielding man: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and injured a suspect while responding to a weapons complaint in Cumberland County Thursday morning.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer seeks change to allow all questioning at shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a roundtable to a handful of attendees. Many family members, and their lawyers, are continuing their boycott of proceedings.
Winnipeg
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Some provincial campgrounds begin to open following flood-related closures
Some of Manitoba’s provincial campgrounds are set to open soon following flood-related closures; however, other campground closures have been extended.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Prime minister to visit Siksika First Nation in Alberta for signing ceremony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.
-
Alberta announces changes to provincial lab services
Canadian company DynaLIFE Medical Labs will be taking over non-urgent laboratory services throughout Alberta this winter in a move the province says will result in significant cost savings.
-
Speed limit reduced near Radium Hot Springs to address bighorn sheep deaths
The ongoing issue of bighorn sheep being fatally struck by vehicles outside of Radium Hot Springs in southeast B.C. has prompted a speed limit reduction.
Edmonton
-
12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday
A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.
-
Alberta announces changes to provincial lab services
Canadian company DynaLIFE Medical Labs will be taking over non-urgent laboratory services throughout Alberta this winter in a move the province says will result in significant cost savings.
-
'Mike lost his leg': Anger, sadness after injured motorcyclist left in ditch near Edmonton
A group of strangers brought together by a horrific crash on the outskirts of Edmonton is struggling to feel great about the state of humanity after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist alone and severely injured in a ditch.
Vancouver
-
'I don't know why the U.S. can't do the same,' NFL player says of Canada's gun laws after visit to Vancouver
Following a visit north of the border, an American NFL player is questioning why his home country doesn't have similar gun laws.
-
A tick species could cause allergic reactions to red meat. Here's how.
While many people may associate ticks with Lyme disease, a bite from one particular species could cause a rare allergy to red meat and experts are concerned its being spotted more frequently in Canada.
-
1 arrested after assault with a weapon in Burnaby: RCMP
One person is in custody after an assault in Burnaby’s Westridge neighbourhood.