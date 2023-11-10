WINDSOR
Windsor

    • NextStar begins hiring for production jobs

    The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

    The hiring has begun for production work at Windsor’s battery plant.

    NextStar posted the first 140 positions in August, and Stephen McKenzie of Invest Windsor-Essex says the company received 5,000 applicants.

    So far 130 people have been hired.

    Mckenzie says those individuals are travelling to battery factories elsewhere in the world for training.

    They'll be followed by another wave of new hires in the months to come.

    Meanwhile officials expect the machinery for the module plant to arrive on Dec. 14.

    Construction continues and production is scheduled to start in 2025. 

