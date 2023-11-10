NextStar begins hiring for production jobs

The hiring has begun for production work at Windsor’s battery plant.

NextStar posted the first 140 positions in August, and Stephen McKenzie of Invest Windsor-Essex says the company received 5,000 applicants.

So far 130 people have been hired.

Mckenzie says those individuals are travelling to battery factories elsewhere in the world for training.

They'll be followed by another wave of new hires in the months to come.

Meanwhile officials expect the machinery for the module plant to arrive on Dec. 14.

Construction continues and production is scheduled to start in 2025.