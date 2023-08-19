Next phase of Lauzon Parkway Road reconstruction to begin Monday

Drivers will need to pack their patience as phase two of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project is set to get underway.

According to the City of Windsor, phase two of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project is set to begin on Monday.

Construction work will occur on the northbound lanes between Cantelon Drive and Forest Glade Drive.

Traffic will switch over to the southbound side of the road with one lane in each direction, and speeds will be reduced as a result.

The nearly $5.5-million project will see improvements to traffic infrastructure and street lighting.

The city advises drivers to expect delays.

Weather permitting, construction on the project will last until Nov. 1.