Next phase of Lauzon Parkway construction starting soon

The next phase of road construction on Lauzon Parkway is expected to get underway soon.

The nearly $5.5-million project will focus on the section of road between Cantelon Drive and Forest Glade Drive.

There will also be improvements to street lighting and traffic infrastructure.

All businesses will remain open during the construction, but lanes will be reduced in both directions for the rest of the year.

Construction should wrap up by the end of 2023.

In August last year, the city decided to delay the start of the work due to a shortage of materials.

The construction is already underway on Huron Church Road.