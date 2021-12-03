Next phase of Highway 3 expansion moving forward

Windsor, Ont. -

The Ontario government is moving forward with the next phase of the Highway 3 expansion.

The province has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to three prequalified teams to design, build and finance the next stage of the Highway 3 expansion project.

This includes widening the highway from two to four lanes for 15.6 kilometres between Essex and Leamington.

“By widening Highway 3, we are delivering on our promise to make travel easier and safer for the thousands of people who depend on this roadway each day,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “This project will support good jobs during construction, and once complete, ensure that our truck drivers and carriers can get their goods to market more quickly.”

The prequalified teams shortlisted for the project were announced in October based on criteria identified in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process that began in June 2021.

Each team is now being invited to begin preparing proposals that detail how they will design, build and finance the project, with a successful bidder expected to be announced in fall 2022.

Upgrades to Highway 3 are expected to improve traffic movement, increase highway capacity and enhance highway safety.