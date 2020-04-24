WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is getting a new tool that will help with human trafficking investigations.

The force is buying an automate license plate reader.

While these tools can be used for various reasons in policing the Windsor Police Service is looking to deploy it to aid in bringing down human traffickers.

The device will allow officers to identify owners of vehicles in parking lots considered to be hot spots for those in the sex trade.

That include motel parking lots and parking lots for strip clubs.