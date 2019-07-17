Cedar Island Beach and Mettawas Beach are unsafe for swimming
If you have plans to beat the heat at the beach, a warning that not all of them are open.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has posted Cedar Island Beach and Mettawas Beach as unsafe for swimming.
Officials found high levels of bacteria in the water at both locations, and they pose health risks to swimmers.
Holiday Beach also remains closed due to erosion and unsafe beach conditions.