One of the largest development projects in Windsor’s history is moving forward.

The $250-million project will include seven condo/apartment buildings, commercial buildings and more on the vacant lands at 1600 Lauzon Rd., owned by Farhi Holdings.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and three builders provided details on the project at the east Windsor site on Wednesday.

“It will end up being $250 million when all is said and done,” says Dilkens. “It will see the creation of seven residential buildings… four buildings with 58 units each for a total of 232 units, three buildings with 70 units each for a total of 210 units.”

It is expected to create about 200 construction jobs over two to four years.

Construction is scheduled to begin mid-November.