

CTV Windsor





The OPP has now laid two new charges against Robert ‘Bob’ Kissner, the former Fire Chief in Kingsville.

Police say an additional complainant has come forward, alleging sexual assault against the 62-year-old.

Kissner is now facing a charge of sexual assault and a separate charge of sexual interference.

These charges are separate from the 17 sex-related offences Kissner was already facing for incidents involving eight alleged victims.

Kissner testified all of the sexual touching he did was consensual and when any alleged victim said they were uncomfortable with any of his behavior, including shoulder rubs and massages, he stopped.

His trial ended on Feb. 1, 2019 and Justice Pamela Hebner is set to provide her verdict on Apr. 16.

Defence lawyer Ken Marley says the new charges are “disappointing” for his client, who thought “this was the end of it.”

But Marley says the new charges will require a whole new legal proceeding starting on Apr. 10. Kissner is not expected to be in court that day to address the new charges.