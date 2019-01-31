

CTV Windsor





Testimony in the sexual assault trial of a former Kingsville fire chief is complete.

Robert Kissner, 62, is charged with 17 sex-related offences involving eight different complainants.

The Crown asked Kissner Thursday, how in his mind did he think it was normal to give a 16-year-old a massage.

Kissner responded he didn't see any difficulty with it, because it wasn't sexual in nature.

Kissner admitted on the stand to consensual sexual activity with adults, acts which he says were not reciprocated.

The Crown lawyer finished her questioning Thursday asking Kissner if the absence of saying no is the same as saying yes.

Kissner said: "No, it is not."

Closing submissions started late Thursday afternoon and will conclude Friday morning.