The sexual assault trial of a former Kingsville fire chief continues.

Legal arguments over what's called "similar fact evidence" were discussed Wednesday in court.

Robert Kissner, 62, is facing 17 sex-related charges, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The trial has heard so far from eight alleged victims, who have testified about unwanted groping and touching by Kissner.

A court-imposed publication ban prevents the media from reporting any information that might identify the alleged victims in the case.

Kissner’s defence will present its case starting Friday, when Kissner may take the stand.