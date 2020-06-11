WINDSOR, ONT. -- New safety measures have been implemented along the Little River Trail including wayfinding signage using GPS.

The new safety measures were unveiled Thursday by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk along with community supporters. The wayfinding signage had been installed over the past year to allow for easier navigation of the area.

“Our City is blessed with tremendous parks and trails that are safe and accessible places of recreation for all residents thanks to significant, strategic and sustained investments like this one by the Mayor and Council,” Kusmierczyk said in a news release.

The Little River Trail is made up of 6.25 km of asphalt winding through natural greenspace and another 1.6 km of stone trail for people to walk, bike, rollerblade and run through nature. The city says feedback has shown it can be challenging for people to find their way through the trail for both visitors and emergency responders.

The 17 global positional system (GPS) signs along with 13 wayfinding signs and 12 kiosks have been supported by Team Goran, RE/MAX Realty, Parker DKI and CPC Processing Centre.

“Windsor has made major strides in our trails system right across the city,” Mayor Dilkens said. “From widening trails in Jackson Park to the work that’s been done on our exceptional Riverfront, from the off-road trails in Malden Park to this new wayfinding signage here in Little River, it really is incredible. And having three local companies step up to help cover the costs associated with these signs and include their names next to ours shows the support for our community.”

In the event of an emergency providing the north and west coordinates to a 911 dispatcher will give responders the directions they need, the city says. As part of the initiative, parks staff met with EMS and rode the trails in an ambulance to ensure the trails were signed effectively.