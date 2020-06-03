WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent is asking residents to bike not drive in celebration of Clean Air Day, a reminder that clean air is crucial to health and well-being.

It is Canadian Environment Week and Wednesday marks Clean Air Day. To celebrate the Municipality of Chatham-Kent Parks and Open Spaces, in partnership with CK Public Health, is encouraging residents to participate in this year’s Bike Month.

Bike Month takes place throughout June and aims to encourage residents to rediscover the benefits of cycling, a news release from the municipality states. Cycling can improve public health by increasing physical activity while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions to help the air quality.

Those participating are asked to snap a photo of themselves or their families biking through the community.

Photos will be shared on the Chatham Kent Trails Facebook Page, the Trails Chatham Kent Instagram Page and CK Public Health social media.

Participants also have the chance to win one of several prize packs. There will be three pictures chosen and featured weekly.

How to Enter:

Snap a photo of yourself or your family cycling

Email the photo to CKTrails@chatham-kent.ca

Include the names of everyone featured in the photo (first and last names)

Location of the photo including the community and trail or street name

Residents can learn more about Chatham-Kent’s bike lanes, trails, active transportation and safe cycling here on the Chatham-Kent website.