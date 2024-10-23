New mental health and addictions service inventory launches in Windsor-Essex

A new mental health and addictions service inventory is launching for those looking for help with mental health and addiction in Windsor and Essex County.

Partners of the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) and the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team gathered Wednesday for the official launch of WEC Connect.

It is an online system which provides an easy-to-navigate inventory of treatment options for those interested in accessing substance use, mental health, and addiction services available locally. The inventory will support residents of Windsor-Essex, as well as community agencies and service providers so that they may refer to the most appropriate programs and services for their patients and clients.

The development of this new service was led by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit through its coordinating role of the WECOSS, in partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team.

“The WEC CONNECT treatment inventory is one piece of this puzzle. A first step for those looking for help is to better understand which treatment options may be available to them so that navigating this complex system does not serve as a barrier to getting help,” said WECHU director of public health programs and WECOSS co-chair Eric Nadalin

The inventory includes 122 different local, provincial, or national-level programs, and allows the user to easily find the best services for them based on service area, type of service, mode of delivery, and cost of service.

“Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is proud to support the work of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit in their investments to enhance access to addictions and mental health services for our community. Through prioritizing, coordination, and collaboration we can ensure that members of the Windsor-Essex community receive the comprehensive care they deserve,” said Tammy Kotyk, vice president of mental health and addictions at HDGH.

Residents are encouraged to visit wecoss.ca/wec_connect to access the online inventory.