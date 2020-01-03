New McDonald's restaurant opens in Lakeshore
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 4:05PM EST
McDonald's is now open in Lakeshore, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
A big day for some in the Town of Lakeshore as the new McDonald's officially opened.
Happy meals and big macs are now available at the new location on County Road 22 near Willowwood Drive.
The site also includes a gas station and convenience store, which are slated to open within the next month.
The new development was approved in July and is the first McDonald's restaurant for Lakeshore.