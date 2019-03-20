

CTV Windsor





Construction crews have broken ground on a series of condominiums along Banwell Road boarding Windsor and Tecumseh.

Eastside Horizons at Banwell Road and Figrove Drive will feature three, 60-unit condo buildings.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, the ownership group said the condos are already half sold.

Group president Jason Poon says they’ve set an aggressive timeline to complete the development to provide more options in a hot housing market.

“We see a strong demand and that’s why we're going to build more affordable homes -- not just crazy raising the price, but more affordable for people to live in here."

Construction of the $35 million project is already underway with an expected opening date of 2020.