

CTV Windsor





The Town of Lakeshore is welcoming another fast food location.

Council on Tuesday approved the site plan for a McDonald's restaurant.

It will be located on County Road 22, just west of Belle River.

The fast food restaurant will include a drive thru and offer 24-hour service.

"I think it's exciting for Lakeshore to have a McDonald's," says Mayor Tom Bain. "There's been a lot people requesting to bring in a fast food chain."

The plans also call for a new gas station and car wash with a convenience store at the same property.

Bain admits they did hear some concerns from residents but says the developer addressed them.

"Putting up retention walls and doing a number of things to address noise concerns and traffic control," adds Bain.

Bain believes the location for the restaurant will be easy to access for residents.

No word yet on when the restaurant will open but Bain hopes construction will begin this fall.