WINDSOR -- Local talent gets to shine at the Windsor International Film Festival.

WIFF kicked off Friday morning at the Capitol Theatre downtown Windsor.

It’s a chance for Windsor filmmakers Mike Stasko and Ted Bezaire to show off their work in front of a hometown crowd.

Windsor residents can take a step back in time with some familiar locations and faces in the local premiere of "Boys vs. Girls".

"So really it's about celebrating Windsor and the local talent that we have here and everyone getting a chance to now watch it as a group and hopefully laugh a lot together," says Stasko.

Stasko was the director and writer for the film, while Bezaire was the producer.

"I'm very excited for people of Windsor to see this film, this was a really local homegrown production," says Bezaire.

The film stars comedy icons Colin Mochrie and Kevin McDonald.

"Them being veterans they're even saving you time on set because of how well they can do it and execute it," says Stasko.

The movie takes place at a summer camp in 1990, when it is forced to go co-ed for the first time in its seventy-year existence.

Mochrie plays the camp director and McDonald plays the camp caretaker in the comedy, which includes a series of pranks and mischief as the boys and girls fight for their summertime home.

It was shot in Kingsville last summer and had over 200 extras, cast and crew.

"Having it play at WIFF is an extra special audience because of that local aspect," adds Bezaire.

Showtime is Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

Another Windsor-shot film screening at WIFF this weekend is Last Call, directed by Amherstburg’s Gavin Booth. It runs at 1:10p.m. on Saturday.

You might recognize one of the stars in "Willa". The short film features Windsor country singer and actress Kelsi Mayne. It screens on Monday at 8 p.m., with several other local shorts.

"There is a lot of local talent, certainly on the screen and also behind the scenes,” says WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie.

Georgie says WIFF 2019 features over 277 screenings, 165 features and documentaries, and 13 short films. It runs until Nov. 10

Georgie says ticket sales this year, for the 15th anniversary, are projected to reach 40,000.

.

Tickets are available online or at the box office.