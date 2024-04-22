WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New lighting being installed along Windsor’s riverfront

    The waterfront pathway nea Assumption Park in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) The waterfront pathway nea Assumption Park in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    The City of Windsor Parks Department will be working on improvements to a couple of Windsor parks over the next few weeks, including more lights on the riverfront.

    Assumption North Park

    Lighting improvements are coming to the waterfront pathway at Assumption North Park located at 2400 Riverside Drive West. Work will begin along the riverwalk on Monday, May 6, and is scheduled to last approximately ten weeks, weather permitting.

    Fontainebleau Park

    Work is underway on a new shelter, concrete pad and tables at Fontainebleau Park (2960 Rivard Avenue).

    The work is scheduled to be completed on May 30, 2024, weather permitting. During that time, there may be limited access to the splash pad and playground. The sports courts will remain open.

    Both Assumption Park North and Fontainebleau Park will remain open during construction, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.

    City officials say the public’s patience is appreciated while the projects are completed.

