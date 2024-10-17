WINDSOR
    • Arrest made in connection to multiple Windsor break-and-enters

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect following an investigation into break-and-enters in the area.

    Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7, police responded to break-and-enters at six units at two separate storage facilities in Windsor.

    Officers said a suspect broke into the storage units and stole various personal items, including electronics, women’s accessories, tools and outdoor equipment.

    Following the investigation, police located the suspect in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Lauzon Road on Wednesday. Many of the stolen items were recovered.

    The 27-year-old man has now been charged with six counts of break-and-enter and commit to a place other than a dwelling and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

    The suspect is wanted by Durham police on multiple charges, including break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order. The WPS said he is also wanted by York police for failure to comply with a release order.

