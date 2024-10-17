WINDSOR
    NDP promises to fight for Windsor

    Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles visited Windsor on Thursday. Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky was by her side, where they outlined the NDP’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session at Queen’s Park.

    Stiles and Gretzky visited Marlborough Public School, where they argue government underfunding has led to staffing shortages and a multi-million-dollar repair backlog.

    “Families in Windsor West care deeply about their kids’ future and they deserve schools that set them up for success,” said Gretzky.

    “Instead, they’re dealing with staffing shortages and classrooms badly in need of repair. We need to bring the government’s focus back where it belongs: To the people.”

    Stiles also addressed ongoing calls from Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for the province to upload the responsibility of E.C. Row Expressway in its entirety. That would save the city $10 million a year.

    “Toronto was able to reach a deal with the province,” said Stiles. “Other municipalities should be too.”

    The argument comes after a November 2023 announcement from Premier Doug Ford that the government would take on responsibility of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, potentially saving it billions of dollars.

    Stiles has also called to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: A standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.

    “We need the government to get back in the business of building truly affordable, not-for-profit homes,” she added.

