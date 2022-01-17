Windsor police seek information following suspicious Walkerville fire
Crews respond to a fire in the 800 block of Wyandotte St. east, Jan. 14, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocatoin_ / Twitter)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is seeking information in relation to a suspicious fire Friday evening.
Police say the fire occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.
The blaze was declared out about an hour later and crews started conducting ventilation and overhaul around 7:30 p.m.
Police along with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check footage for evidence.