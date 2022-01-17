Windsor police seek information following suspicious Walkerville fire

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is seeking information in relation to a suspicious fire Friday evening.

Police say the fire occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The blaze was declared out about an hour later and crews started conducting ventilation and overhaul around 7:30 p.m.

Police along with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check footage for evidence.