New EV-centered website launched

As part of a $7.7 million grant by the federal government to support the growth of the EV industry in our region, Invest Windsor Essex has launched a new website.

“Well, it's always nice to be the first,” said Justin Falconer, CEO of Workforce Windsor-Essex, one of the collaborative partners of the project.

EVcareers.ca is a website meant to attract talent to the emerging electric vehicle sector.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for workers,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk. “We want to make sure local workers have the skills, have the resources, have every advantage to get those jobs.”

“Jobs, researching a career, understanding what training, education, and upskilling programs are available, as well as funding resources and how you can access them,” added Falconer.

Construction is moving at a fast pace at the Banwell site while supply chain companies continue setting up in the region.

The website is a proactive approach to building an inventory of workers with various skills and can rate someone's compatibility to a job.

“Let's say you come in at a 62 per cent [compatibility], but you love the sound of the job. Then it connects you with the college that's going to provide the skill for that,” said Minister of Economic Development Filomena Tassi.

Visitors to the website are encouraged to register in order to unlock opportunities.

“Having their contact information means that when there's career fairs, job fairs, special events, we want to tell people about, [People who are] thinking about Windsor Essex's new EV sector, we can invite them,” Falconer said.

Tassi said jumping from source to source when exploring opportunities can be frustrating, “This is going to save countless hours on job searches and businesses are going to love it [because] they're going to get the best workers applying for the jobs.”

The website launched Wednesday and currently has 31 jobs posted.

Businesses connected to the EV sector can benefit from a portal available to share career opportunities.

The website is being tested in our region with the ability to be scaled.

“We wanted to make this investment because we recognized the value this tool can have across the country and beyond,” Tassi said.