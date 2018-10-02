

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg now has an updated design for its fleet of police cruisers.

Residents had a choice between two vehicles – graphics similar to those on a Windsor police cruiser was one option.

But the winning image, as selected by 66 percent of respondents, features text similar to what is currently on Windsor police vehicles, but embraces Amherstburg’s history and heritage by showcasing 1812-era soldiers in their famous red coats, wielding muskets.

Residents were encouraged to vote on the design on Saturday, during Culture Days in downtown Amherstburg on Saturday.

Windsor is scheduled to take over policing responsibilities on Jan. 1, 2019.