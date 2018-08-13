

CTV Windsor





The transition of Amherstburg's police force to Windsor police is going well, according to the city's top cop.

Chief Al Frederick says there are 13 subcommittees all working towards ensuring a seamless switch-over on January 1, 2019.

But Frederick tells CTV News there are still some challenges – including the adjustment to differences in shift times, equipment, training, and how they handle investigations.

Another issue – body cameras. Frederick says the 31 officers posted in Amherstburg will continue to wear body cameras, even though Windsor officers do not.

The chief adds all staff in Amherstburg will have the opportunity to apply for postings in Windsor, if they want a new challenge.

“We are getting feedback that there’s a lot of interest in officers who do want opportunity,” claims Frederick. “So a commensurate number of officers that come here from Amherstburg will go from Windsor to Amherstburg so they will maintain that 31 officer strength."

In July, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission approved the application for the Windsor Police Service to take over policing responsibility in Amherstburg.

It's estimated the 20-year contract could save the town of Amherstburg as much as $16-million.