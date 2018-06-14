

Amherstburg council has voted unanimously to continue with the process for the proposal from Windsor police to take over policing service in the town.

Council held a special meeting Thursday afternoon in the wake of an investigation of the Windsor Police Service and its board by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

Mayor Aldo Dicarlo says he only found out Wednesday that the Windsor Police Service was under investigation.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Police Chief Al Frederick both attended the special council meeting on Thursday.

Dicarlo and the rest of council have decided to continue the process with Windsor police.

The town had until Friday to make a decision for the OCPC

Dilkens says they are complying with the OCPC’s investigation and it has nothing to do with their proposal for Amherstburg.

The OCPC is investigating after multiple complaints were made by members of the Windsor Police Service between January and April of this year.

The complaints pertain to 'the promotional process', and whether the process related to 'the potential hiring of relatives' is fair. The OCPC is also looking into whether the WPS has a 'fair and transparent process' to address workplace harassment and human rights complaints.

Residents in Amherstburg meanwhile remain mixed about losing their municipal force. They will have their chance to have a say on the matter during a public meeting on June 26.

It's estimated the 20-year contract with the Windsor Police Service could save the town as much as $16-million.